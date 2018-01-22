Breaking News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, January 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are convening for a Sunday session to try to resolve the government shutdown.
    Senate to vote Monday on ending shutdown

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says if the government re-opened, he would address DACA. The Senate will vote on ending the shutdown at noon Monday.
