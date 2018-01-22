Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Trump has '100% confidence' in Wilbur Ross

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Trump has '100% confidence' in Wilbur Ross

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump has not lost confidence in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after Ross reportedly drew the President's ire for falling asleep in meetings.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH: Trump has '100% confidence' in Wilbur Ross

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump has not lost confidence in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after Ross reportedly drew the President's ire for falling asleep in meetings.
Source: CNN