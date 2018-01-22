Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ginsburg: For so long, women were silent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ginsburg: For so long, women were silent

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg extolled the #MeToo movement and revealed one of her own experiences with sexual harassment in deeply personal observations at the Sundance Film Festival.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ginsburg: For so long, women were silent

Newsroom

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg extolled the #MeToo movement and revealed one of her own experiences with sexual harassment in deeply personal observations at the Sundance Film Festival.
Source: CNN