Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration
White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells CNN's Jake Tapper that it is disingenuous to pretend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) doesn't want open borders or amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)
WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration
WaPo: Kelly told Trump DACA deal 'not good'
Trump changes tone on immigration
Navarro: Trump's tone was brilliant
Who is a target for deportation?
Trump: Immigration bill must be 'bill of love'
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
US to expel Haitian earthquake refugees
WH urged DHS to end immigrants' protections
8 border wall prototypes on display
Trump council member will quit if DACA ends
Sanders: Ending DACA most cruel, ugly decision
Reporter asks Trump if DREAMers should worry
Paul Ryan tells undocumented mom not to worry
Ioffe: Melania is the 'right kind of immigrant'
Mexican lawmaker says he scaled border fence
See More
WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration
The Lead
White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells CNN's Jake Tapper that it is disingenuous to pretend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) doesn't want open borders or amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Source: CNN