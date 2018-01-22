Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hogan gidley lindsey graham open borders sot lead_00003016
hogan gidley lindsey graham open borders sot lead_00003016

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells CNN's Jake Tapper that it is disingenuous to pretend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) doesn't want open borders or amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

WH: Sen. Graham 'dishonest' on immigration

The Lead

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells CNN's Jake Tapper that it is disingenuous to pretend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) doesn't want open borders or amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Source: CNN