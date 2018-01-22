Dreamer to Schumer: Why did Democrats blink?

Juan Escalante, a Dreamer and activist, wants to ask Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) why the Democrats accepted a commitment to extend a funding bill for 17 days without getting a resolution on immigration or guarantees on some key issues they were fighting for.
