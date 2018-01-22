Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Arab lawmakers protest Pence's speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Arab lawmakers protest Pence's speech

Arab lawmakers were removed after a protest broke out during Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Knesset.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Arab lawmakers protest Pence's speech

New Day

Arab lawmakers were removed after a protest broke out during Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Knesset.
Source: CNN