Tammy Duckworth Trump draft dodger sot_00002225

    Duckworth calls Trump 'draft dodger' in speech

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War, calls President Trump a "draft dodger" amid the ongoing debate about the government shutdown.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War, calls President Trump a "draft dodger" amid the ongoing debate about the government shutdown.
