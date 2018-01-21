Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

05 government shutdown paul ryan
05 government shutdown paul ryan

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Poll: Democratic lead over GOP narrows

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Poll: Democratic lead over GOP narrows

As the midterm election year begins, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds the Democratic advantage on a generic congressional ballot has tightened to a narrow 5 points among registered voters, but those voters who say they are most enthusiastic about turning out to vote this fall favor Democrats by a wide 15-point margin.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN Poll: Democratic lead over GOP narrows

Inside Politics

As the midterm election year begins, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds the Democratic advantage on a generic congressional ballot has tightened to a narrow 5 points among registered voters, but those voters who say they are most enthusiastic about turning out to vote this fall favor Democrats by a wide 15-point margin.
Source: CNN