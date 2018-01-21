Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    McConnell: Schumer using children as hostages

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McConnell: Schumer using children as hostages

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer views policies in the spending bill, including health care for needy children, as "hostages ripe for the taking."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

McConnell: Schumer using children as hostages

Newsroom

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer views policies in the spending bill, including health care for needy children, as "hostages ripe for the taking."
Source: CNN