Mulvaney: 'Cool' to be in charge of shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney testifies during a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the budget for the Office of Management and Budget on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney said on Sean Hannity's radio show that it is "kind of cool" to be the person that technically shuts the government down.
