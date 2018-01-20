Breaking News

This is Elda mcquade. She did not march last year as she had knee surgery. She is a refugee herself from Cuba, so came to march today in support of other refugees. 64 years old. Grandmother to 2 grandsons. At the rally in New York
    Thousands join women's marches against Trump

Thousands across the US are joining anti-Trump rallies, marking the one-year anniversary of his presidency. A Cuban refugee-turned-citizen in New York tells CNN's Alex Marquardt why she is marching.
Source: CNN

