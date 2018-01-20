Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 06: Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) speaks to guest during a town hall meeting on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 06: Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) speaks to guest during a town hall meeting on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

    JUST WATCHED

    Dem rep.: I'll build wall to help Dreamers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dem rep.: I'll build wall to help Dreamers

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) says he will help build President Trump's border wall if it will help the Dreamers stay in the US.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dem rep.: I'll build wall to help Dreamers

Newsroom

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) says he will help build President Trump's border wall if it will help the Dreamers stay in the US.
Source: CNN