Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FILE- This Jan. 3, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. The government is financed through Friday, Jan. 19, and another temporary spending bill is needed to prevent a partial government shutdown after that. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE- This Jan. 3, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. The government is financed through Friday, Jan. 19, and another temporary spending bill is needed to prevent a partial government shutdown after that. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    JUST WATCHED

    Government shutdown: then and now

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Government shutdown: then and now

CNN takes a look at how the government shutdown in Washington DC looks different than it did in 2013.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Government shutdown: then and now

CNN takes a look at how the government shutdown in Washington DC looks different than it did in 2013.
Source: CNN