Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Government shuts down after Senate vote fails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Government shuts down after Senate vote fails

The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Government shuts down after Senate vote fails

Newsroom

The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN