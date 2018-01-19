Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mick Mulvaney Schumer shutdown sot_00000000
Mick Mulvaney Schumer shutdown sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: We're preparing for 'Schumer shutdown'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: We're preparing for 'Schumer shutdown'

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says the White House is preparing for a government shutdown and is waiting for Congress to pass a funding bill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH: We're preparing for 'Schumer shutdown'

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says the White House is preparing for a government shutdown and is waiting for Congress to pass a funding bill.
Source: CNN