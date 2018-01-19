Breaking News

    Burnett to Dem senator: Is this not hypocrisy?

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) insists there must be bipartisan negotiation over DACA in the spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. CNN's Erin Burnett reminds him of what Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, said during the Obama administration.
Source: CNN

