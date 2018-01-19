Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Female voters debate harassment allegations Trump camerota newday_00000000
Female voters debate harassment allegations Trump camerota newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Female voters debate harassment allegations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Female voters debate harassment allegations

Female voters debate President Trump's first year in office and the multiple allegations of past sexual harassment.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Female voters debate harassment allegations

New Day

Female voters debate President Trump's first year in office and the multiple allegations of past sexual harassment.
Source: CNN