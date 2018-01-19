Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

3:00PM - NRPM - Senator Cassidy at Russell Rotunda 4:30PM - Sen Bennet from Russell
3:00PM - NRPM - Senator Cassidy at Russell Rotunda 4:30PM - Sen Bennet from Russell

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP sen.: We don't know where GOP is on DACA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP sen.: We don't know where GOP is on DACA

CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) about the impending government shutdown.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

GOP sen.: We don't know where GOP is on DACA

Newsroom

CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) about the impending government shutdown.
Source: CNN