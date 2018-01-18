Breaking News

A South Korean liberal activist waves the "reunification flag" painted the Korean Peninsula during a rally to welcome Reverend Han Sang-Ryol, at the Imjingang railway station near a military-controlled bridge leading to Panmunjom in Paju, north of Seoul, on August 20, 2010. A South Korean pro-unification activist was arrested when he crossed the tense border from North Korea after visiting Pyongyang without Seoul's permission. AFP PHOTO/PARK JI-HWAN (Photo credit should read PARK JI-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    North, South Korea to march under unified flag

North and South Korean athletes will march together at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony under a unified flag in a diplomatic breakthrough following days of talks between the two countries.
