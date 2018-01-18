Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

jim jordan 1.17.2018
jim jordan 1.17.2018

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP rep.: Dems' fault if government shuts down

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP rep.: Dems' fault if government shuts down

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tells CNN's Chris Cuomo if the government shuts down the fault will be on the Democrats for prioritizing amnesty over military funding.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

GOP rep.: Dems' fault if government shuts down

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tells CNN's Chris Cuomo if the government shuts down the fault will be on the Democrats for prioritizing amnesty over military funding.
Source: CNN