Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Sen Dick Durbin speaks to the media after the closed briefing May 18, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rosenstein participated in a closed briefing for senators to discuss the removal of former FBI Director James Comey.
U.S. Sen Dick Durbin speaks to the media after the closed briefing May 18, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rosenstein participated in a closed briefing for senators to discuss the removal of former FBI Director James Comey.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact check: Durbin's 'history' of distortions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact check: Durbin's 'history' of distortions

Jake Tapper looks at the claim by two GOP senators that Dick Durbin has a "history of misrepresenting White House meetings." Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fact check: Durbin's 'history' of distortions

Jake Tapper looks at the claim by two GOP senators that Dick Durbin has a "history of misrepresenting White House meetings." Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN