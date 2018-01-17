Breaking News

    Women's March organizers face racial tensions within

Shepherding in a new wave of the women's movement doesn't come without conflict. These organizers of the Women's March on Washington struggle to make sure the voices of women of color are at the center of the conversation. A scene from the original CNN Digital documentary, Women Who March: The Movement.
Source: CNN

