sanders whpb 1.17
sanders whpb 1.17

    WH: Flake is criticizing Trump for attention

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to the speech Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) gave on President Trump's treatment of the press, saying the Senator is looking for attention.
Source: CNN

