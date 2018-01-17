Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

adam schiff 0116
adam schiff 0116

    JUST WATCHED

    Schiff: White House put a gag order on Bannon

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schiff: White House put a gag order on Bannon

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the White House placed a "gag order" on Steve Bannon during his meeting with the House Intelligence Committee regarding the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Schiff: White House put a gag order on Bannon

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the White House placed a "gag order" on Steve Bannon during his meeting with the House Intelligence Committee regarding the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN