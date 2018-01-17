Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

jeff flake senate floor stalin comparison sot_00010303
jeff flake senate floor stalin comparison sot_00010303

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Flake compares Trump's rhetoric to Stalin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Flake compares Trump's rhetoric to Stalin

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) condemns President Trump on the Senate floor, comparing the President's attacks on the media to the tactics of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sen. Flake compares Trump's rhetoric to Stalin

Newsroom

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) condemns President Trump on the Senate floor, comparing the President's attacks on the media to the tactics of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
Source: CNN