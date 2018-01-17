Watch Sen. Flake condemn Trump on Senate floor

Breaking News

Senator Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) will be live from the Senate floor at approximately 10:15aE. Flake is expected to speak about President Trump and "fake news claims not good for Democracy"
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) condemns President Trump on the Senate floor, comparing the President's attacks on the media to the tactics of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
