WaPo: Kelly told Trump DACA deal 'not good'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) presides over a meeting about immigration with Republican and Democrat members of Congress, including (L-R) Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX), Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-IL), House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. In addition to seeking bipartisan solutions to immigration reform, Trump advocated for the reintroduction of earmarks as a way to break the legislative stalemate in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey shares his reporting with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on White House Chief of Staff John Kelly telling President Trump that a bipartisan DACA deal was "not good" for him.
