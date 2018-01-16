Breaking News

What: Oversight of the United States Department of Homeland Security Witnesses: The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen Secretary Department Of Homeland Security Washington, DC
    Durbin presses DHS chief on DACA, immigration

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) questions Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen on President Trump's comments on Haiti and African nations, immigration, and DACA.
