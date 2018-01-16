Booker to DHS chief: Your amnesia is complicit

Breaking News

What: Oversight of the United States Department of Homeland Security Witnesses: The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen Secretary Department Of Homeland Security Washington, DC
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) admonishes Secretary of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for forgetting President Trump's comments in which he is reported to have referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries," saying her "silence and amnesia is complicit."
