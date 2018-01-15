Breaking News

cotton perdue split trump reaction

    Avlon: Cotton, Perdue being 'utterly dishonest'

CNN political analyst John Avlon says Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue could have personal motivations for denying that President Trump made disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations.
