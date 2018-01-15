Breaking News
Berman: How is 'shithouse' any better?
CNN's John Berman dissects the debate over whether President Donald Trump used the term "shithole" or "shithouse" when referring to several foreign countries.
Berman: How is 'shithouse' any better?
The Lead
CNN's John Berman dissects the debate over whether President Donald Trump used the term "shithole" or "shithouse" when referring to several foreign countries.
