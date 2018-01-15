Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Berman: How is 'shithouse' any better?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Berman: How is 'shithouse' any better?

CNN's John Berman dissects the debate over whether President Donald Trump used the term "shithole" or "shithouse" when referring to several foreign countries.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Berman: How is 'shithouse' any better?

The Lead

CNN's John Berman dissects the debate over whether President Donald Trump used the term "shithole" or "shithouse" when referring to several foreign countries.
Source: CNN