Rep. Gregory Meeks newsroom
    Rep. Meeks: What Trump is doing is 'diabolical'

The leader of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY-D) says that President Trump telling reporters that he is not a racist is "a joke."
