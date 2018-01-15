Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a 'racist bully'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a 'racist bully'
The senator spoke out against the President at the annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a 'racist bully'
He has the ultimate immigrant story
Exploring a 'confusing yet delightful' country
He is a real life Willy Wonka
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
Eric Ripert's unexpected path to fame
Bourdain dives into Putin's Russia
You can't imagine these chefs in the '80s
The captivating magic of Hanoi
How Jean-Georges trained an immigrant army
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
Eric Ripert: struggling student to star chef
The secret side of Rome
The "Papa" of French nouvelle cuisine
Cologne's inexplicable love for clowns and beer
The spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine
See More
Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a 'racist bully'
The senator spoke out against the President at the annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast
Source: CNN