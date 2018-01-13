Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Wolff Michael Smerconish Fire and Fury interview smerc_00000000
Michael Wolff Michael Smerconish Fire and Fury interview smerc_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access

Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial book "Fire and Fury," discusses why he received so much access to the White House for his book.
Source: CNN

Trump 'Fire and Fury' book (15 Videos)

See More

Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access

Smerconish

Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial book "Fire and Fury," discusses why he received so much access to the White House for his book.
Source: CNN