Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access
Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial book "Fire and Fury," discusses why he received so much access to the White House for his book.
Source: CNN
Trump 'Fire and Fury' book (15 Videos)
Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access
Wolff defends questioning Trump's fitness
Author Michael Wolff: They're all liars
Wolff on Bannon statement: 'This is not true'
Tapper: Trump, author are unreliable narrators
Miller: Bannon comments are angry, vindictive
Ex-Trump aide: I called Trump a fool
Trump: I'm a very stable genius
Trump explains tweets on his mental state
Spicer on Bannon: We didn't hear a denial
Trump: Steve Bannon cried when he got fired
Author: Trump's family says he's like a child
Tillerson: Never questioned Trump's fitness
Tapper: WH attempts to block book 'remarkable'
The man behind 'Fire and Fury'
Trump: Wolff book is full of lies
See More
Smerconish presses Wolff on White House access
Smerconish
Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial book "Fire and Fury," discusses why he received so much access to the White House for his book.
Source: CNN