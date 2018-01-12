Breaking News
Will.I.Am: There's 'shithole' communities in US
Musician will.i.am responds to President Donald Trump's reported "shithole" comment that targeted Haiti and countries in Africa, saying there are "shithole communities in America."
Musician will.i.am responds to President Donald Trump's reported "shithole" comment that targeted Haiti and countries in Africa, saying there are "shithole communities in America."
