    Trump: I want to represent Haitian-Americans (2016)

While addressing a group of Haitian Americans during the 2016 campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump said he was "running to represent Haitian-Americans and African-Americans and Asian-Americans and everyone who lawfully resides in our borders."
