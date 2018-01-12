Trump: I want to represent Haitian-Americans (2016)
While addressing a group of Haitian Americans during the 2016 campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump said he was "running to represent Haitian-Americans and African-Americans and Asian-Americans and everyone who lawfully resides in our borders."
