Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clyburn: Trump has really stepped into it here

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clyburn: Trump has really stepped into it here

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) says the Congressional Black Caucus is pursuing a censure resolution for President Donald Trump after his vulgar comment.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clyburn: Trump has really stepped into it here

Wolf

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) says the Congressional Black Caucus is pursuing a censure resolution for President Donald Trump after his vulgar comment.
Source: CNN