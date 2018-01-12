Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump cancels London embassy visit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump cancels London embassy visit

President Donald Trump won't be paying a visit to London to open the billion-dollar US embassy, he announced on Twitter.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump cancels London embassy visit

President Donald Trump won't be paying a visit to London to open the billion-dollar US embassy, he announced on Twitter.
Source: CNN