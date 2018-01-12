Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders: Trump's 'shithole' comment appalling

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders: Trump's 'shithole' comment appalling

Sen. Bernie Sanders responds to President Trump's comments referring to "shithole countries."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sanders: Trump's 'shithole' comment appalling

Sen. Bernie Sanders responds to President Trump's comments referring to "shithole countries."
Source: CNN