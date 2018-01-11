WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries
President Donald Trump, using vulgar terms, rejected a pitch Thursday from a bipartisan team of senators on an immigration deal to protect DACA participants while increasing border security, according to the Washington Post.
