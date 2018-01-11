Breaking News

Tapper monologue 1-11-18
Tapper monologue 1-11-18

    Tapper: Look up, facts are in front of you

Tapper: Look up, facts are in front of you

CNN's Jake Tapper recounts the confusion after Trump slammed a controversial surveillance program bill after watching Fox News, undercutting his own White House's work on the bill.
