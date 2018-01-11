Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ac360 01102018
ac360 01102018

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper: 'No collusion' claim is premature

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cooper: 'No collusion' claim is premature

Despite President Trump's insistence that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation should end because there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia, CNN's Anderson Cooper says that the President cannot claim vindication until all the facts are known.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Cooper: 'No collusion' claim is premature

Anderson Cooper 360

Despite President Trump's insistence that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation should end because there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia, CNN's Anderson Cooper says that the President cannot claim vindication until all the facts are known.
Source: CNN