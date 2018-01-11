Breaking News

Joe Arpaio Cuomo 1-10-18
    Arpaio: Obama's birth certificate a phony

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Joe Arpaio says he has no regrets for his previous statements questioning the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate.
Arizona GOP Senate candidate Joe Arpaio says he has no regrets for his previous statements questioning the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate.
