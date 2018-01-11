Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Arpaio: Obama's birth certificate a phony
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Arpaio: Obama's birth certificate a phony
Arizona GOP Senate candidate Joe Arpaio says he has no regrets for his previous statements questioning the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Arpaio: Obama's birth certificate a phony
He has the ultimate immigrant story
Serena Williams shares scary birth experience
Eric Ripert's unexpected path to fame
Alligators freeze snouts in ice to stay alive
He is a real life Willy Wonka
Former Disney actress reveals sexual abuse
Oprah takes video of mud-covered yard
US snowboard star returns after horrific crash
Kid crashes dad's live interview on Al Jazeera
Teacher handcuffed after criticizing a raise
Actress slams E! on live TV over pay inequality
Water main break floods parts of JFK airport
Cars trapped in frozen flood
Paris Hilton gets engaged with $2M ring
Watch firework explosion from car trunk
See More
Arpaio: Obama's birth certificate a phony
Arizona GOP Senate candidate Joe Arpaio says he has no regrets for his previous statements questioning the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate.
Source: CNN