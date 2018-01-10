Breaking News

Trump says Russia probe is a 'Democrat hoax'

Newsroom

President Trump told reporters that the Russia probe is a Democrat hoax and it is unlikely that he will be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team.
Source: CNN