Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Collusion between Democrats and Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Collusion between Democrats and Russia

President Donald Trump told reporters there is "collusion" between the Democrats and the Russians and said, "the witch hunt continues."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Collusion between Democrats and Russia

President Donald Trump told reporters there is "collusion" between the Democrats and the Russians and said, "the witch hunt continues."
Source: CNN