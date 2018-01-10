Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnee conclusiones intvw jesus marquez estratega republicano daca muro trump reunion_00004914
cnnee conclusiones intvw jesus marquez estratega republicano daca muro trump reunion_00004914

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump changes tone on immigration

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump changes tone on immigration

On Tuesday, President Trump appeared to be open to a "clean" DACA bill. By Wednesday, he seemed adamant that the wall be included in any immigration bill.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Trump changes tone on immigration

On Tuesday, President Trump appeared to be open to a "clean" DACA bill. By Wednesday, he seemed adamant that the wall be included in any immigration bill.
Source: CNN