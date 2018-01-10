Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Rand Paul: I had the pain of 1,000 knives

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rand Paul: I had the pain of 1,000 knives

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he is still in pain "every day, all day" after his Kentucky neighbor allegedly attacked him from behind, resulting in six broken ribs and bruised lungs.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rand Paul: I had the pain of 1,000 knives

Wolf

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he is still in pain "every day, all day" after his Kentucky neighbor allegedly attacked him from behind, resulting in six broken ribs and bruised lungs.
Source: CNN