Mixed reaction as Trump heads to playoff game

Crowds standing in the rain and booing the Trump motorcade outside MB Stadium. Fans standing outside of Mercedes Benz stadium booed President Trump's motorcade as it drove by. CNN Sports Andy Scholes was outside and said the stadium was locked down and fans were waiting in the rain to get in.
Fans waiting in the rain standing outside of the Mercedes-Benz stadium for the college football playoff championship game received President Donald Trump's motorcade with mixed reaction.
