Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lawmaker: Black people respond worst to drugs
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lawmaker: Black people respond worst to drugs
A Kansas lawmaker apologizes for suggesting blacks have a genetic predisposition to abusing drugs.
Source: CNN
Racist incidents (6 Videos)
Lawmaker: Black people respond worst to drugs
Man charged in racially charged incident
Rise of racist rants caught on camera
Racist rant inside Walmart goes viral
Man yells at stranger for speaking Spanish
Concerns grow over racist incidents on campus
Woman yells racial slurs at shoppers
See More
Lawmaker: Black people respond worst to drugs
New Day
A Kansas lawmaker apologizes for suggesting blacks have a genetic predisposition to abusing drugs.
Source: CNN