Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Streep: Oprah 'more than qualified' for president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Streep: Oprah 'more than qualified' for president

Oprah Winfrey as presidential candidate? Tom Hanks as VP? Christiane Amanpour puts the question to Meryl Streep and Hanks himself.
Source: CNN

Amanpour's coverage of President Trump (10 Videos)

See More

Streep: Oprah 'more than qualified' for president

Amanpour

Oprah Winfrey as presidential candidate? Tom Hanks as VP? Christiane Amanpour puts the question to Meryl Streep and Hanks himself.
Source: CNN